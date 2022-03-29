REPORT: Aldi planning North Rieger Road store
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aldi, a discount grocery chain, has reportedly submitted plans to build a store on N. Rieger Road in Baton Rouge.
According to The Advocate, the chain submitted plans to East Baton Rouge Parish officials last week for a nearly 20,500-square-foot freestanding store.
Aldi previously purchased a 11.1 acre piece of land on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge in May of 2020.
