REPORT: Aldi planning North Rieger Road store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aldi, a discount grocery chain, has reportedly submitted plans to build a store on N. Rieger Road in Baton Rouge.

According to The Advocate, the chain submitted plans to East Baton Rouge Parish officials last week for a nearly 20,500-square-foot freestanding store.

Aldi previously purchased a 11.1 acre piece of land on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge in May of 2020.

