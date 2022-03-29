Ask the Expert
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes McMahon’s first commit via transfer portal

(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has landed his first commitment since joining the Tigers program on March 21 through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McMahon has added Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State University (NSU), Coleman announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday, March 28. Coleman thanked his coaches that recruited him in his tweet.

Coleman, is listed at 6-foot-8 220 pounds and played in 30 games for the Demons last season and grabbed a total of 304 rebounds, an average of 10.1 per game. The Shreveport, La. native averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Against LSU in December 2021 Coleman scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while shooting 72.7% from the floor in 33 minutes of play. Coleman also scored 19 points in the season opener against Oklahoma and scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds against Texas A&M on December 12, 2021.

The Tigers have lost three platers this season through the transfer portal in Shareef O’Neal, Xavier Pinson, and Brandon Murray.

