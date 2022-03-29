NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes McMahon’s first commit via transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has landed his first commitment since joining the Tigers program on March 21 through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McMahon has added Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State University (NSU), Coleman announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday, March 28. Coleman thanked his coaches that recruited him in his tweet.

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me and gave me an opportunity but with that being said I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at LSU💜💛 #gotigers pic.twitter.com/MA8WWN4jPg — Kendal Coleman (@Iamkcole_) March 28, 2022

Coleman, is listed at 6-foot-8 220 pounds and played in 30 games for the Demons last season and grabbed a total of 304 rebounds, an average of 10.1 per game. The Shreveport, La. native averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Against LSU in December 2021 Coleman scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while shooting 72.7% from the floor in 33 minutes of play. Coleman also scored 19 points in the season opener against Oklahoma and scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds against Texas A&M on December 12, 2021.

The Tigers have lost three platers this season through the transfer portal in Shareef O’Neal, Xavier Pinson, and Brandon Murray.

