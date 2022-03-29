No. 22 LSU drops series to No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped their first Southeastern Conference series of the season to No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 4-1 SEC) the Tigers dropped 2-out-of-3 games in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In the rubber match against the Razorbacks, the Tigers were held to three runs on six hits, three of them extra-base hits, one triple, and two home runs.

LSU gave Arkansas their first lead of the game on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch to make it 1-0 then they smashed a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to make it a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers would get on the board in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run shot by Ciara Briggs to make it 5-2 and then a solo home run from Taylor Pleasants to make it 5-3.

The Razorbacks would add a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to take a 7-3 lead over the Tigers. Shelbi Sunseri (5-4) took the loss for LSU going 1.1 innings, allowing five hits, and five runs while striking out two.

For the series, Pleasants led the Tigers at the plate going 5-for-10 with two home runs and two RBI.

LSU returns home to Tiger Park to take on McNeese State on Wednesday, March 30 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

