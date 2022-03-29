Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29.
Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge. Hill joins Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman whom McMahon has added so far this offseason.
Last season, Hill averaged 13.4 points per game, with 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game
