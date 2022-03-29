Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29.

I’m beyond blessed and grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been presented with these past few days. But all in all, I’m committed to the people that have been committed to me! #GeauxTigers 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/h9gHs4EoBK — Justice Hill (@JuiceHill) March 29, 2022

Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge. Hill joins Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman whom McMahon has added so far this offseason.

Last season, Hill averaged 13.4 points per game, with 5.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.