Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from multiple businesses

Derrick McCarstle
Derrick McCarstle(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man is facing burglary, theft, and other charges in connection with multiple business burglaries in Prairieville.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Derrick McCarstle was arrested on Friday, March 25, on charges of simple burglary (5 counts), theft of $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 counts), criminal trespass (3 counts), and simple criminal damage to property.

Detectives said they started investigating three separate burglaries of businesses on Bluff Road on Feb. 1 in which about $16,000 worth of equipment and electronic products were stolen.

Deputies said they later identified McCarstle as a suspect and learned he had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They added he was transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail and his bond is set at $120,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST 3PM: March 29, 2022
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancel tour in light of drummer’s death
MISSING: Ella Quiana Goodie
State Police still seeking missing Scott woman and vehicle