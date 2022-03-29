Livingston voters renew property tax for school facilities

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Taxpayers will continue funding a school facility fund for Livingston Parish Public Schools after voters agreed to renew the 10-year 5 mill property tax during the March 26th election.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said this support allows Livingston Parish Public Schools to continue renovating, maintaining, and expanding its facilities and to provide the level of service that meets the communities’ expectations.

“Livingston Parish is experiencing unprecedented growth, and our schools must continue to grow with our communities,” said Murphy. “Through the years, our school system has always enjoyed the unwavering support of those we serve. Be assured Livingston Parish Public Schools has always been, and will always be, grateful for the support of our Livingston Parish family, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship in the future.”

The superintendent thanked voters for their support.

Results reported by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, which are complete but not yet certified, reveal that only 5.8% of voters in Livingston Parish cast their ballots.

In favor of the tax renewal were 70% of these voters, nearly 3,900 people. A little over 1,100 people, around 23%, voted against the tax, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

