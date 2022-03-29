Line of strong to severe storms to move through Wednesday afternoon/evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The remainder of Tuesday will be a cloudy, warm, and breezy day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 80°s and only dip into the upper 60°s overnight. Wednesday morning will be dry and windy. The wind throughout the day will be gusty with gusts as high as 50 mph outside of thunderstorm activity. These winds could cause sporadic power outages. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast for remainder of Wednesday, March 29. (WAFB)

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and move quickly through the local area Wednesday afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat is a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for areas along and north of the interstate corridor and an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for areas south of the interstate corridor. The timing through the WAFB viewing area looks to be 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. from west to east.

Severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 30. (WAFB)

Damaging wind is the primary severe weather concern followed by tornadoes. Short-range, high-resolution weather models are suggesting an opportunity for individualized supercells to develop just ahead of the line of thunderstorms. This heightens the tornado risk and also suggests we could see a few strong tornadoes of EF2 or greater strength if thunderstorms can tap into atmospheric rotation.

As the line of storms rolls through, damaging winds of 70+ mph could be embedded within bowing sections of the line. The line should move through quickly enough to limit the overall flood threat. We can’t rule out nuisance-type flooding as rain amounts will likely average around 1″ for most.

Futurecast for Wednesday, March 30. (WAFB)

The weather will turn slightly cooler and nice to end the work/school week. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be dodging some raindrops on Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers will be possible as a weak mid-level disturbance passes overhead. This system will be weak meaning it is unlikely severe weather will be an issue. The timing of the disturbance is not ideal for Saturday plans. Right now, models suggest a majority of the rain will fall during the morning hours Saturday. We’ll hopefully be able to salvage the second part of Saturday. Sunday will be a much nicer weather day with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures.

Another storm system will be heading our way late Monday into Tuesday of next week. It looks like we could be in for more showers and thunderstorms. Exact details remain limited, but don’t be surprised if yet another severe weather threat is issued for this time period in the coming days.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 29. (WAFB)

