Lil Baby to perform at LSU’s Groovin’ 22

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lil Baby will be performing at Groovin’ according to a statement from the LSU student government.

Groovin’ 2022 will be held on Thursday, April 7 in the PMAC.

Groovin' 22 to feature Lil Baby.
Groovin' 22 to feature Lil Baby.(LSU)

Lil Baby is set to perform at 9:30 p.m.

According to the release students who wish to attend must claim a ticket and are being urged to do so soon due to limited tickets.

The Student Government College Councils will host a Pre-Party with music from DJ MoxSwag, activities, free food and soft drinks on the PMAC floor from 7:30-9:00 p.m. for the first 2,500 LSU students. LSU student IDs are required for entry.

