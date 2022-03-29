Lil Baby to perform at LSU’s Groovin’ 22
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lil Baby will be performing at Groovin’ according to a statement from the LSU student government.
Groovin’ 2022 will be held on Thursday, April 7 in the PMAC.
Lil Baby is set to perform at 9:30 p.m.
According to the release students who wish to attend must claim a ticket and are being urged to do so soon due to limited tickets.
The Student Government College Councils will host a Pre-Party with music from DJ MoxSwag, activities, free food and soft drinks on the PMAC floor from 7:30-9:00 p.m. for the first 2,500 LSU students. LSU student IDs are required for entry.
