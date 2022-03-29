Ask the Expert
Houma woman accused of stealing car to bond out boyfriend

Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma
Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Love stories aren’t always conventional.

A Houma woman is being accused of stealing a vehicle across parish lines to bond her boyfriend out of jail, according to information from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Alaina Cole, 21, admitted that she stole the car in the Houma area and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of jail in Grant Parish.

Deputies arrested her for illegal possession of stolen things

