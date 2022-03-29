FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded area-wide for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather stays quiet today as we await the arrival of our next potent spring storm system on Wednesday. Look for more in the way of cloud cover today, but we’ll stay dry, with highs again reaching the mid-80s for many. Winds will also start to crank up in advance of that next storm system, running 15-20+ mph out of the south for much of the day.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, March 29. (WAFB)

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, March 29. (WAFB)

Into Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the severe weather threat levels area-wide as the ingredients appear to be coming together for another significant severe weather outbreak across the Deep South. Areas from Baton Rouge to Hammond and northward are now under a 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather, with a 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for the remainder of our area. After going six years without being in a moderate risk, this now marks the second 4/5 risk for Baton Rouge in just over a week.

Severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 30. (WAFB)

All types of severe weather appear possible in any stronger storms, but damaging winds are the most likely hazard. There is some potential that the damaging winds could impact more people than we saw with last week’s storm system. A few tornadoes are also possible, with much lower chances for hail noted in the outlook. SPC has also added some hatching to their outlook for most of our area, meaning isolated wind gusts topping 75 mph and/or isolated strong (EF-2+) tornadoes are possible.

In terms of timing, we should get through the morning hours generally dry on Wednesday. In fact, things should stay pretty quiet, albeit windy, for most through early afternoon. Storms are expected to rumble through the area though by late afternoon and should quickly exit during the evening. As of Tuesday morning, the greatest threat time for Wednesday appears to be roughly in the 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. window.

WPC precipitation forecast through Thursday, March 31. (WAFB)

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, drier and slightly cooler weather will settle in for the end of the week. Lows are expected to reach the upper 40s by Friday morning, with highs on both Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 70s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 29. (WAFB)

Another chance of showers and thunderstorms returns by early Saturday, although there are some model differences on just how far inland from the Gulf of Mexico the rains will occur. We’ll keep an eye on trends and focus more on that once we get through the Wednesday threat.

