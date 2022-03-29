EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are inviting people to an affordable housing workshop on Tuesday, Mar. 29.

The Office of Community Development’s Developer Informational Meeting has two sessions available. The morning session will happen at the Goodwood Library in the Main Meeting Room from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The evening session will be at the River Center Library in the 4th Floor Large Meeting Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This meeting is free and open to the public and is aimed to advise EBR Parish developers about funding streams available to support affordable housing development.

You can expect to have conversations around the EBR Parish Housing Needs Assessment, future funding sources from City-Parish and State agencies, the Affordable Housing Grant requirements and processes, and private funding.

