Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are inviting people to an affordable housing workshop on Tuesday, Mar. 29.

The Office of Community Development’s Developer Informational Meeting has two sessions available. The morning session will happen at the Goodwood Library in the Main Meeting Room from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The evening session will be at the River Center Library in the 4th Floor Large Meeting Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This meeting is free and open to the public and is aimed to advise EBR Parish developers about funding streams available to support affordable housing development.

You can expect to have conversations around the EBR Parish Housing Needs Assessment, future funding sources from City-Parish and State agencies, the Affordable Housing Grant requirements and processes, and private funding.

You can register here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old male...
20-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting on Birch Street
Futureradar for Wednesday, March 30.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded area-wide for Wednesday
Sonia Sein, 57, has first in the world human trachea transplant.
First in the world human trachea transplant
EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop
EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop