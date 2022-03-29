20-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting on Birch Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old male that happened on Birch Street near Scenic Highway.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in the 1800 block of Birch Street. Fredrick Harris, 20, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)

