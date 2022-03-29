Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

20-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting on Birch Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old male that happened on Birch Street near Scenic Highway.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in the 1800 block of Birch Street. Fredrick Harris, 20, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Futureradar for Wednesday, March 30.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded area-wide for Wednesday
EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop
Sonia Sein, 57, has first in the world human trachea transplant.
First in the world human trachea transplant
EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop
EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop