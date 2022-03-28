YOUR MONEY: Energy bill savings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone is seeing inflated costs everywhere these days. You will certainly notice it while doing everyday household chores.

Consumer Reports explains there are a few, simple eco-friendly changes you can make in the laundry room to help save money on your next energy bill.

Experts say using a high-efficiency washer and dryer is one of the most effective things you can do in terms of reducing energy costs.

An expert explained front load washers delivers on their promise of using the least amount of water and energy to clean your dirty clothes and towels.

If you don’t own a high-efficiency washer and dryer and don’t plan on shelling out extra dough to buy new machines, the laundry experts say you can still save on energy while using your current set.

Consumer Reports tests found that laundry detergents have gotten better at removing dirt and stains at lower water temperatures so you can use cold water for your wash cycles.

Another way to save on energy costs is to line dry your clothes.

If you don’t have the space and capability to line dry things you can lower the amount of energy your dryer uses by increasing your washer’s spin cycle.

The experts say this reduces your dryer’s workload by extracting more water from the clothes, which means less work for your dryer and less energy is wasted.

If you find your clothes to come out more wrinkled while using this cycle then take the time to untangle and shake out your laundry before throwing it in the dryer.

To keep your dryer running as efficiently as possible, don’t forget to clean the lint screen before every load.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.