WBR voters turn down tax millage renewal for education by one vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Only 11% of voters went to the polls, and just by one vote, the West Baton Rouge school system will not get the funding they were hoping for.

Hayden Richard says the reason why he and his family moved from Iberville Parish to West Baton Rouge is because of the public school system.

Richard says, when he was growing up, his parents looked for a place where he would get a good education. “They chose West Baton Rouge parish strictly on the school systems,” he said.

Richard was one of the 11% of voters that showed up to the polls on Saturday to vote on a 10-year tax millage renewal, for education that creates about $8-10 million per year in funding for the school system, but the proposal failed just by one vote.

“If we don’t get this put in place or renewed you are talking about major cuts in terms of positions, salaries and I think this would set our district back,” says West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts.

Watts says they typically use that money to go towards their general funding, which goes to salaries, buses, utilities, and electricity. Now with the failed vote, the system will be out of money starting in 2024.

“I think we have to listen to the voters in something like this. You are talking about a one-vote difference on a very low turnout. We didn’t do a good enough job of getting the word out and telling people exactly what this is going on,” adds Watts.

Watts says that they decided to put the millage on the ballot this year instead of 2023 because they wanted to devise a plan for the budget if the voters did choose to vote it down.

West Baton Rouge Councilmember Caleb Kleinpeter believes one of the reasons why some voters are pulling back is because it’s too much money.

“I believe they are bringing in way too much as far as a parish councilman. Our parish is bringing in too much money so as far as our role as the governing body. We have rolled back on millages and this next year we are going to roll back the same millages…plus at least one more,” explains Kleinpeter.

Kleinpeter says with the recent property tax reassessment, taxpayers need a break, and some millages need to roll back and even for education. Watts says they are willing to find a compromise on that.

“I would love for our people to get some relief in what they pay in taxes, but we have to make sure that we have the funds to provide the education that our kids need. So, there is a balance there that we are trying to work at,” explains Watts.

Superintendent Watts says that they will put this renewal back on the ballot eventually, and they plan to do a better job of giving the public warnings about when they can go vote, and what the money will go towards.

As they do after every election, Clerk of Court workers will open the voting machines tomorrow to verify the vote. That process starts at 9:00 a.m on Tuesday, March 29 in Port Allen.

