Trey Murphy III ignites Pelicans bench in victory over the Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lakers lead ballooned to 23 points in the second quarter. But in the second half, the Pels outscored L.A., 67-39, to register a huge win in the team’s push for a playoff spot.

“We made a few adjustments at halftime and challenged our group to be more disciplined as we were all over the place. To their credit, they came out and punched us in our mouth right away. We hung in there and were resilient the whole game. The goal was don’t try to get it all back at one time. We are down 20, but it’s just one stop then one score at a time. We are so proud of that group in the locker room. That was growth,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Twenty-one points off the bench from rookie, Trey Murphy, ignited the Pels and the crowd to a memorable win.

“I just think he has been preparing for these moments. Played in some G League games and the hard work in the gym working on his craft. He has just been improving as the season progresses,” said Green.

“Everybody sees the work I put in. They see me shooting the ball every day, and I feel like that’s part of it. People are going to pass you the ball because they think you’re going to make the shot. It’s almost like kids at a playground playing with the older guys. If they hit a shot, they’ll keep going back to them. I’m just glad I was able to hit some shots tonight,” said rookie Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans lead the Lakers by a .5-game for the 9-seed. New Orleans is back on the court at Portland on Wednesday night.

