Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Trey Murphy III ignites Pelicans bench in victory over the Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald Ingram, left, after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Pelicans won 116-108. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP/Gerald Herbert)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lakers lead ballooned to 23 points in the second quarter. But in the second half, the Pels outscored L.A., 67-39, to register a huge win in the team’s push for a playoff spot.

“We made a few adjustments at halftime and challenged our group to be more disciplined as we were all over the place. To their credit, they came out and punched us in our mouth right away. We hung in there and were resilient the whole game. The goal was don’t try to get it all back at one time. We are down 20, but it’s just one stop then one score at a time. We are so proud of that group in the locker room. That was growth,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Twenty-one points off the bench from rookie, Trey Murphy, ignited the Pels and the crowd to a memorable win.

“I just think he has been preparing for these moments. Played in some G League games and the hard work in the gym working on his craft. He has just been improving as the season progresses,” said Green.

“Everybody sees the work I put in. They see me shooting the ball every day, and I feel like that’s part of it. People are going to pass you the ball because they think you’re going to make the shot. It’s almost like kids at a playground playing with the older guys. If they hit a shot, they’ll keep going back to them. I’m just glad I was able to hit some shots tonight,” said rookie Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans lead the Lakers by a .5-game for the 9-seed. New Orleans is back on the court at Portland on Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
Ingram to miss second straight game due to injury; Pelicans recall Murphy from G-League
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Morant, Grizzlies build early lead, rout Pelicans 132-111
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges defends...
The Pelicans are rising as their most important stretch of the season begins tonight; team provides Zion update
Pelicans update
Pelicans update