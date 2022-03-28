Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suspects identified in St. Gabriel nightclub shooting

Marshall Nettles (left) and Braxton Savoy (right) identified by police as the two suspects...
Marshall Nettles (left) and Braxton Savoy (right) identified by police as the two suspects connected to shooting at nightclub in St. Gabriel.(St. Gabriel Police Department)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Police say that one person is in stable condition at a local hospital after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26 in St. Gabriel.

Officials state that the shooting occurred at a nightclub in the St. Gabriel area called Foxx Trapp.

St. Gabriel Police Department identified the suspects Monday, March 28 as Marshall Nettles and Braxton Savoy, they believe they are connected to Saturday’s shooting at the local nightclub. They have not been arrested and police are asking them to turn themselves in.

The investigation remains undergoing.

Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.

A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured.
A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured.(Viewer photo)
One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students
Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students
BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old Bertha Robertson Mack.
BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old woman
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge "Respect 4 Life"
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge launching series of new programs
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 28.
Strong storms possible once again on Wednesday