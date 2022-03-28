Suspects identified in St. Gabriel nightclub shooting

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Police say that one person is in stable condition at a local hospital after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26 in St. Gabriel.

Officials state that the shooting occurred at a nightclub in the St. Gabriel area called Foxx Trapp.

St. Gabriel Police Department identified the suspects Monday, March 28 as Marshall Nettles and Braxton Savoy, they believe they are connected to Saturday’s shooting at the local nightclub. They have not been arrested and police are asking them to turn themselves in.

The investigation remains undergoing.

Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.

A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured. (Viewer photo)

One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26.

