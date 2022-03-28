Strong storms possible once again on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog will be our main issue to start the day, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of our area through 9 a.m. Remember to use low beam headlights, keep extra space between yourself and any vehicles in front of you, and slow your driving speed. The fog should quickly dissipate for most by mid-morning, leaving us with a partly cloudy, breezy, and warm day as highs climb into the low 80s.

Dense fog advisory for Monday, March 28. (WAFB)

It’s more of the same for Tuesday, with areas of fog possible in the morning, followed by a breezy and warm afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out around 60°, with highs climbing into the mid-80 southerly winds will be fairly strong, running 15-25 mph through the day, with higher gusts possible.

Our next big impact weather event will arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the west. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for another significant severe weather event across the Deep South.

Futurecast for Wednesday, March 30. (WAFB)

A Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather now covers areas just to the north of Baton Rouge into Mississippi, with the majority of the remainder of our viewing area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat, but a few tornadoes are also possible. The storms will arrive by mid to late afternoon on Wednesday and impact us through at least part of the evening before exiting prior to midnight.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, March 30. (WAFB)

In the wake of that front, drier and slightly cooler air will settle in for a couple of days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, which is pretty close to normal for late March/early April. Isolated showers could return by late Friday.

WPC precipitation forecast through Thursday, March 31. (WAFB)

Good rain chances look as though they’ll return by Saturday as initially, a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico, followed by another cold front approaching from the west. We should salvage a drier second half of the weekend on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 28. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.