State Rep. Rick Edmonds speaks at Press Club

State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, March 28.

He talked about his bill, HB 22, which provides for the reemployment of retired teachers to address the critical teacher shortage in Louisiana.

Edmonds also discussed other legislation under consideration that could impact education, as well as overall budget issues.

