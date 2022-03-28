Ask the Expert
Police searching for 59-year-old woman who possibly suffers from dementia

Debra Miletello
Debra Miletello(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a 59-year-old woman who possibly suffers from dementia.

According to BRPD, Debra Miletto, 59, was last seen in the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet area early Monday morning on March 28.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Miletto is 5-foot-6, 160lbs. She currently has black hair and a scar across her forehead.

Anyone who has seen Miletto, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

