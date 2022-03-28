Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Override veto session on redistricting maps set for Wednesday

The regular session is now expected to pause so a veto override session can get underway.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legislators are getting ready for a big week ahead at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The regular session is now expected to pause on Wednesday, March 30, so a veto override session can get underway.

This follows the decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards to block Republican-drawn maps in the state’s redistricting process.

A two-thirds vote from both chambers is needed to override the governor.

CLICK HERE to see all of the maps

It should be no problem for Republicans in the Senate those in the House only hold 68 of the 70 seats needed for them to meet the two-thirds threshold.

It means even with every Republican vote, either two Democrats, two Independents, or one of each will be needed to meet their goal.

It’s an uphill battle, though, given not every Republican is on board.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
2 people identified in deadly stabbing in Brusly, suspect in custody
The regular session is now expected to pause so a veto override session can get underway.
Override veto session on redistricting maps set for Wednesday
Police searching for 59-year-old woman who possibly suffers from dementia
Severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 30.
Morning fog and severe threat highlight impending weather concerns