Morning fog and severe threat highlight impending weather concerns

Severe weather threat for Wednesday, March 30.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm, moist air will stay in place through Wednesday thanks to return flow off the Gulf of Mexico. We won’t see a trigger for showers and thunderstorms until Wednesday, so the weather will remain dry until then. Expect warmer than normal temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Areas of morning fog could become dense again Tuesday morning. Wind will likely keep fog patchy in nature Wednesday morning.

Fog potential.
A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday. Ahead of the cold front will be a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. The local area is under a Slight (2 out of 5) to Enhanced (3 out of 5) Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging wind is the primary concern as this line of storms rolls through. We can’t totally rule out a few embedded tornadoes though. The line should move through quickly enough to limit excessive rainfall potential. Most will receive less than 1″ of rain.

Futurecast for Wednesday, March 30.
Once the front passes, the weather will be very nice to end the work/school week. Temperatures will take a nice dip with a few cool morning starts. A mid-level disturbance will pass overhead Saturday triggering a likely chance for rain once again. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. A cold front will arrive Saturday afternoon helping to push out the rain. We should be able to salvage at least the second half of the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will see a slight warming trend into next week. We could see yet another mid-week storm system at the end of our 10-day forecast.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 28.
