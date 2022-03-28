Memorial services set for Arabi tornado victim Connor Lambert

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Memorial and funeral services have been set for Conner Lambert, the 25-year-old Arabi man killed last Tuesday (March 22) when a tornado leveled his home in St. Bernard Parish.

A public memorial and celebration of life is set for this Saturday (April 2) at the St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, at 701 W. Virtue St. in Chalmette. A receiving line will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

A funeral service for Lambert will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a private internment in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

Lambert, a former standout athlete and National Merit Scholar at Chalmette High School, graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Lafayette and was employed in aerospace and dynamics work at the Stennis Space Center, according to a posted obituary.

Lambert is the only reported fatality from the powerful EF3-rated tornado that tore through Arabi last week. He is survived by parents Robert Lambert Jr. and Tonya Sheppard Lambert, brother Kaleb Lambert and sister Callie Lambert, sister-in-law Paige Gonzales Lambert and grandparents Henry and Sue Sheppard and Mary Angela and Robert Lambert Sr.

