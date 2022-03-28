Ask the Expert
Insider Travel Tips: Finding Spring Break Deals

The CDC recommends you pack a mask and hand sanitizer in your carry-on for getaways this summer
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– With more than 60 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated more and more people are starting to get the travel bug again. This spring break is being anticipated as one the most travelled times of the year.

Whether you’re thinking about getting away for a few days or a few weeks, there are some insider travel tips that can save you time and money.

Whether you’re dreaming of a beach vacation or hitting the slopes, there are ways to save money on your spring travels.

First, plan to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday, or in the afternoon on Saturday to bag cheaper domestic flights. Save even more by booking the first or last flight of the day.

You can plug in your home airport and getaway location into google flights or kayak explore to see the cheapest times to fly. Sign up for free e-mail alerts. Sites such as google flights, Scott’s Cheap Flights or airfare-watchdog to get early access to coupon codes and flash sales.

Consider buying a vacation package. Online travel agencies lock in lower fares early and combine them with cheap hotel stays. Also, consider different lodging options, Redweek is a timeshare rental platform that allows any traveler to book a trip from a timeshare owner that isn’t using it. One recent price comparison, Marriott’s Aruba surf club for 7 nights, booking it through this Redweek, saved the buyer five hundred dollars.

Daily deal sites have gotten in on the act, too, with Groupon Getaways and Livingsocial Escapes. But you have to be ready to purchase immediately.

Don’t forget to take advantage of best-rate guarantees from hotel chains such as Hyatt and Marriott Bonvoy when booking directly. If you find a better rate on a third-party site for the same hotel within 24 hours of making your reservation, Marriott Bonvoy will beat the lower rate by up to 25 percent.

