Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislature made history on Wednesday, March 30.
The House voted 72-31 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional map passed in the redistricting session.
Later in a historic vote, the Senate joined the House in voting to override Gov. Edwards’ veto.
The Senate vote was 27-11, it required only 26 votes.
The vote by the Senate marked the third override of a governor’s veto under Louisiana’s modern constitution. It was the first override of a veto in a veto session.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“For the first time in history, the Louisiana Legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto during a veto session. Today, the overwhelming will of the legislature was heard. House Bill 1 fulfills our constitutionally mandated duty to redistrict congress. It also shows true legislative independence and a clear separation of power from the executive branch,” Rep. Schexnayder.
