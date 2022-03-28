Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps

Louisiana House of Representatives
Louisiana House of Representatives(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislature made history on Wednesday, March 30.

The House voted 72-31 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional map passed in the redistricting session.

Later in a historic vote, the Senate joined the House in voting to override Gov. Edwards’ veto.

The regular session is now expected to pause so a veto override session can get underway.

The Senate vote was 27-11, it required only 26 votes.

The vote by the Senate marked the third override of a governor’s veto under Louisiana’s modern constitution. It was the first override of a veto in a veto session.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will held a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“For the first time in history, the Louisiana Legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto during a veto session. Today, the overwhelming will of the legislature was heard. House Bill 1 fulfills our constitutionally mandated duty to redistrict congress. It also shows true legislative independence and a clear separation of power from the executive branch,” Rep. Schexnayder.

