Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who they believe...
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized Sharon’s Kitchen on Plank Road around 3 a.m. on Monday.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized Sharon’s Kitchen on Plank Road around 3 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

According to EBRSO, deputies arrived to find the business had been entered through a smashed window, and the suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
State Rep. Rick Edmonds speaks at Press Club
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
2 people identified in deadly stabbing in Brusly, suspect in custody
Futurecast for Wednesday, March 30.
FIRST ALERT severe weather threat Wednesday
BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old Bertha Robertson Mack.
Missing 82-year-old woman found safe