EBRSO seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized Sharon’s Kitchen on Plank Road around 3 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

According to EBRSO, deputies arrived to find the business had been entered through a smashed window, and the suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

