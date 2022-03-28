Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old woman

BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old Bertha Robertson Mack.
BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old Bertha Robertson Mack.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in the early afternoon hours on Sunday, March 27.

According to officials, Bertha Robertson Mack, 82, was last seen in the Mohican-Prescott area Mack is 5-foot-3, 110lbs, slim build with brown eyes and grey hair.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Mack, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Marshall Nettles (left) and Braxton Savoy (right) identified by police as the two suspects...
Suspects identified in St. Gabriel nightclub shooting
Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students
Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge "Respect 4 Life"
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge launching series of new programs
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 28.
Strong storms possible once again on Wednesday