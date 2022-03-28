BRPD searching for missing 82-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in the early afternoon hours on Sunday, March 27.

According to officials, Bertha Robertson Mack, 82, was last seen in the Mohican-Prescott area Mack is 5-foot-3, 110lbs, slim build with brown eyes and grey hair.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Mack, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

