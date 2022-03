BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is responding to a shooting on Scenic Highway near Birch Street.

According to authorities, they were called out on Scenic Highway around 3:40 p.m on Monday, March 28.

Baton Rouge Police Department responds to a shooting. (WAFB)

Authorities say at least one person has been killed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.