Baton Rouge Diocese names new schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Mary Patricia “Pattie” Davis is the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, announced Bishop Michael Duca on Monday.

“Dr. Davis brings with her a considerable wealth of experience from which our schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will benefit,” said Bishop Duca. “Her leadership will help us create a new era of Catholic education in southeastern Louisiana.”

Her passion for Catholic education, especially for students with disabilities, her global experiences as an educator, principal, and administrator, and her commitment to core Catholic values as factors that make her the ideal candidate for the position, said Vicar General Fr. Jamin David.

According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Davis has been the president and CEO of the Mt. St. Mary Academy and Foundation in Little Rock, Ark. since 2019. After an extensive interview process, she was chosen by a nine member search committee made up of the vicar general, Catholic Life Center leaders, pastors, principals, and diocesan school board representatives and approved by Bishop Duca.

Davis will assume the position on June 1.

To read the official announcement, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.