2 people identified in deadly stabbing in Brusly, suspect in custody

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brusly, Louisiana on Sunday, March 27.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. where deputies found a dead body in the house. Major Zach Simmers with WBRSO identified the two victims, on Monday, March 28 as Myiesha Adams, 29, and Robert Washington 66.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning. (Donald Fountain)

WBRSO has arrested Kevin Craig, 58, and he has been charged with home invasion and domestic abuse battery. Simmer stated that although Craig has not been charged with these murders, he is our only suspect and detectives are confident that he will be charged accordingly, as this is still a very active investigation.

Kevin Craig, 58, has been charged with home invasion and domestic abuse battery. (WBRSO)

