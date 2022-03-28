100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge launching series of new programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders all over our part of the world are trying to figure out ways to engage with minority youth, parents, and law enforcement.

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is launching a series of new programs they want you to know about.

One of them is their anti-violence program for inner-city youth called “Respect 4 Life”. This program is supported by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office, and NOBLE.

The 100 delivers mentoring training at annual conferences and regional training workshops, which are open to the public.

