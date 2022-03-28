Ask the Expert
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge launching series of new programs

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders all over our part of the world are trying to figure out ways to engage with minority youth, parents, and law enforcement.

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge is launching a series of new programs they want you to know about.

One of them is their anti-violence program for inner-city youth called “Respect 4 Life”. This program is supported by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office, and NOBLE.

The 100 delivers mentoring training at annual conferences and regional training workshops, which are open to the public.

You can learn more and sign up for upcoming events here.

