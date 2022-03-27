Ask the Expert
Sunny Sunday, severe weather threat looms next week

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be another sensational, or should I say, sunsational day with warmer afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday look dry as well with warmer afternoon highs in the mid-80s both days. The next low-pressure system and associated cold front is still on track to move into our area Wednesday, which will be the best chance of rain the whole week at 80%.

There is still a slight to enhanced chance that some storms could be strong to severe, mainly in the afternoon, ending in the evening.

At this time, it’s difficult to say what the primary threats will be, but most likely damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be of concern. Behind this front, we’ll open the door to another nice weather day on Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. There will be one more chance of showers and storms next Saturday, at the end of the ten-day.

