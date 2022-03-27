Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly Sunday morning

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) are investigating after a reported stabbing in Brusly, La. Sun., March 27.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)

Details are limited at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported...
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported stabbing Sunday, March 27 on Lukeville Lane in Brusly, La.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 27
Sunny Sunday, severe weather threat looms next week
One hospitalized after shooting at nightclub in St. Gabriel, La.
One hospitalized after shooting at nightclub in St. Gabriel, La.
Walk it Out!
Walk it Out!
You can check out 'Rapunzel' at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre.
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents final show of 'Rapunzel' at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27