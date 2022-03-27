One person found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly Sunday morning
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) are investigating after a reported stabbing in Brusly, La. Sun., March 27.
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
