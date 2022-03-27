Ask the Expert
Nightclub shooting in St. Gabriel leaves one hospitalized

A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured.
A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured.(Viewer photo)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Mar. 27, 2022
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26. It happened at a St. Gabriel area nightclub called Foxx Trapp, city police said.

Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.

Police said the shooter is not in custody. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

