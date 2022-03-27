Nightclub shooting in St. Gabriel leaves one hospitalized

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26. It happened at a St. Gabriel area nightclub called Foxx Trapp, city police said.

Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.

A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured. (Viewer photo)

Police said the shooter is not in custody. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.