Election Day ends in Louisiana; results of voting pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Polls across Louisiana are officially closed.

Some Baton Rouge area voters are seating multiple public officials, including a new East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council Member for District 5, a new judge for the 19th Judicial Court District, and a new state representative.

Complete but not certified results of the March 26th election will be added as they become available from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Candidates running for Metro District 5 Councilmember are Daniel Banguel (D), Darryl Hurst (D), and Dadrius Lanus (D).

Candidates running for 19th Judicial District Court Judge are Jordan Faircloth (R), Brad Myers (R), and “Jen” Racca (R).

Candidates running for State Representative of the 101st Representative District are Dawn Chanet Collins (D), Terry Hebert (I), and Vanessa Caston LaFleur (D).

Zachary Community School System has a 10 year 38.2 mill property tax renewal on its residents’ ballot.

