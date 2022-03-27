Baton Rouge fire investigators searching for arson suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted by investigators for aggravated arson, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe Emile Williams is connected with a fire that occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning, March 27 at an apartment complex on Monet Drive, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting their website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

