Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge fire investigators searching for arson suspect

Emile Williams
Emile Williams(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted by investigators for aggravated arson, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe Emile Williams is connected with a fire that occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning, March 27 at an apartment complex on Monet Drive, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting their website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Carl Shampine was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, August 26
Family pleads for tips amid search for missing man last seen in Prairieville
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly Sunday morning
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Bats stay hot as No. 21 LSU wins first SEC series of season over
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 27
Sunny Sunday, severe weather threat looms next week