WANTED: Hammond man accused of stalking, being a peeping Tom, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Hammond man.

Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., 30, is wanted on two counts of stalking and one count of being a peeping Tom, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the location of Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (985) 345-6150.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.