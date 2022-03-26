Ask the Expert
WANTED: Hammond man accused of stalking, being a peeping Tom, deputies say

Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., 30, of Hammond
Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., 30, of Hammond(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Hammond man.

Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., 30, is wanted on two counts of stalking and one count of being a peeping Tom, according to authorities.

If you have any information on the location of Jerry Earl Johnson Jr., please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (985) 345-6150.

