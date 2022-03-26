Ask the Expert
Space heater sparks early morning house fire on Brandywine Drive, crews say

A space heater left unattended was the cause of a house fire on Brandywine Drive Saturday,...
A space heater left unattended was the cause of a house fire on Brandywine Drive Saturday, March 26.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A space heater left unattended was the cause of a house fire in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:10 a.m. March 26 in the 2900 block of Brandywine Drive, crews report.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find that everyone living in the home made it out safely with no injuries.

According to the BRFD, there was heavy fire near the back carport area of the house.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, containing it to the kitchen and bathroom.

The rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

BRPD, Entergy, EMS and The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

