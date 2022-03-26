SILVER ALERT: State Police searching for elderly man with dementia last seen near Lake Charles

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to find a missing man.

State Police say 83-year-old Paul Allen Brown, Sr. was last seen on March 26 around 2 a.m.

The man was walking on Gerstner Memorial Blvd. (Louisiana Highway 14) near Lake Charles.

Brown, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a dark gray striped shirt, light gray pants, black belt, black socks, dark blue ball cap, and Sketchers shoes.

Anyone who has information on Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-936-7210 or 911.

