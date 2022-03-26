Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU spring practice No. 2 shows competition

There was nothing leisure about Brian Kelly’s day at work on Saturday, March 26, as the players competed for their new coach.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was nothing leisure about Brian Kelly’s day at work on Saturday, March 26, as the man who said just the other day, “If you don’t like competition, LSU’s not the place for you,” provided some competition for his new team.

It was an A+ day of weather in south Louisiana, as LSU moved through its second practice of spring ball. The Tigers have the choice of getting on board with Kelly and the new regime or getting left behind.

For quarterback Myles Brennan, it’s the final stretch in a collegiate career that’s been quite the journey.

But just because Brennan has been around forever doesn’t mean he’ll be handed the starting spot.

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has played in roughly 30 collegiate games and he certainly wouldn’t mind starting in 13 or more this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU spring practice No. 2 shows competition
Former LSU star and current Ravens linebacker spoke at a local elementary school.
Former LSU and current Ravens LB Patrick Queen speaks to elementary students
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis (32)
New Southern head coach Eric Dooley praises DE Jordan Lewis
New Southern head coach Eric Dooley praises DE Jordan Lewis