Livingston firefighters battle blazes, warn against burning

Two homes were destroyed by out of control fire due to dry conditions, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people have lost their home and all of their belongings after a fire got out of control in Livingston Parish, according to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10.

Firefighters said this is the result of someone burning under the current conditions and it getting out of control.

This is the result of someone burning under the current conditions and it getting out of control, warned Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10 on Saturday, March 26.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10)

“D10 is currently on scene at my house on Hwy 441 protecting our home/shop from a fire that was started nearby and is burning our property,” wrote an official with the fire district on Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10′s Facebook page. “D10 is also on Hwy 442 protecting structures.”

Nearly every department in the parish has been fighting fires Friday and all day Saturday, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10.

Firefighters stress that residents should not burn unless they are watching it and have water nearby, and fires should be extinguished thoroughly before leaving unattended.

