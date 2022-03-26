Fire officials investigating house fire on Parkhaven Drive
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire Saturday, March 26 in Baton Rouge.
The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Parkhaven Drive, officials have confirmed.
According to a spokesman with the department, no injuries have been reported.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and are working to determine the cause.
