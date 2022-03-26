Ask the Expert
Fight at Baton Rouge youth detention center under investigation

Three young people were taken to the hospital and brought back to the facility hours later, officials said.
Three young people were taken to the hospital and brought back to the facility hours later, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Charges are pending after a fight between young people detained at the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Officials said it happened late Friday, March 25.

Three young people were taken to the hospital and brought back to the facility hours later, officials said.

A city official said the detainees also caused property damage during the melee.

Other information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

