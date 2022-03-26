Ask the Expert
Beautiful weather continues, storms return midweek

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will yield warm and dry afternoons with cool nights/mornings over the weekend with highs near 80 both days. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will start off cool in the mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 26
A warming trend will run through midweek with highs in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. Dry weather will continue through Tuesday as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. Our next rain chance will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, as a cold front traverses our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 26
This feature will bring an elevated chance of showers and storms, along with a possibility of a few strong to severe storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 26
The SPC already has our region in the two out of five, or slight risk category.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 26
It’s still a ways out, but we should have a better idea on timing and what specific threats to prepare for as we get closer. In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 26
