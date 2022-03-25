Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WATCH: Delivery driver rescues child from crash on SC highway

By Ray Rivera and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A delivery driver rushed into action to rescue a child who appeared to be injured in a crash on a South Carolina highway Thursday.

Ethos Enterprises employee Damien Rose said he was ending his day and returning to the office when he saw smoke coming from the distance. Then he saw two cars that were involved in a crash.

“So as soon as I got there, I put my vehicle in park and just ran straight to the car,” Rose told WCSC.

As soon as he got to one of the cars, Rose heard a lot of screaming and yelling about a child.

“They were saying, ‘Get that kid! Get that kid!’” Rose explained.

Rose saw a child bleeding from the mouth in the back of the vehicle and helped get him out.

Then he attempted to help the passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash who was trapped. But the damage to the vehicle had damaged the doors so Rose waited until paramedics arrived.

Rose said he was glad he was there to help and said the family shook his hand and were “very thankful.”

“It feels good. ... It feels really good,” Rose said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland
Orange County Sheriff John Mina discusses the investigation into an amusement park death in...
Amusement park ride death 'a terrible tragedy,' sheriff says
General Motors says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter, but there’s still...
Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant