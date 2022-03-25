Ask the Expert
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel, Rebecca Cardenas and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury found former nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the case of a patient who died after a medication error.

She also was convicted on a charge of abuse of an impaired adult.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the former Vanderbilt nurse was charged with reckless homicide, after she mistakenly gave a fatal dose of the wrong medication to a patient in her care in 2017.

RaDonda Vaught’s lawyer said a verdict in the case was reached and it would be read at 1 p.m. CT, WSMV reported.

Vaught appeared composed when she talked to the media outside the Metro Courthouse on Friday morning. Vaught said no matter the outcome of this trial, the nursing community will be changed forever.

The state rested its case in Vaught’s homicide trial on Thursday. She is accused of giving Charlene Murphey, a 75-year-old patient, a fatal dose of the wrong medication in December 2017.

“I know what I have done and I know what I’ve taken away from her family. And I know that’s...ultimately, I know what I’m responsible for,” Vaught said. “Every time you have someone’s life in your hands, you have an obligation to do the best you can. And if you don’t, you have an obligation to tell the truth and to make it very clear to those around you that can make changes to make it better that this is what I did.”

Vaught added that she is glad to see “nurses are coming together and standing up and they are voicing their concerns.”

“Because we need to be...we need to be voicing our concerns,” Vaught said.

