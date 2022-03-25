Ask the Expert
Tonight’s 9News at 6 will air on WBXH, WAFB+ due to March Madness

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to CBS’ coverage of March Madness, the Friday, March 25 edition of WAFB’s 9News will air on WBXH-TV (see channel guide below) and WAFB+ at 6 p.m.

WAFB+ is available on Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and Roku.

You can also watch 9News at 6 in the video above.

Tonight’s edition of 9News at 10 will air on WAFB-TV and WAFB+ after CBS’s coverage of March Madness.

Below is a channel guide for WAFB and WBXH on most cable and satellite providers.

CABLE/SATELLITE PROVIDERWAFBWBXH
COX7/1007 (HD)16/1016
AT&T U-Verse9/1009 (HD)39/1039
DIRECTV9
DISH939/8047
REV (Formerly EATEL)7/707 (HD)16/716
ANTENNA (Over The Air)9.19.4/39.1

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

