Tonight’s 9News at 6 will air on WBXH, WAFB+ due to March Madness
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to CBS’ coverage of March Madness, the Friday, March 25 edition of WAFB’s 9News will air on WBXH-TV (see channel guide below) and WAFB+ at 6 p.m.
WAFB+ is available on Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and Roku.
You can also watch 9News at 6 in the video above.
Tonight’s edition of 9News at 10 will air on WAFB-TV and WAFB+ after CBS’s coverage of March Madness.
Below is a channel guide for WAFB and WBXH on most cable and satellite providers.
|CABLE/SATELLITE PROVIDER
|WAFB
|WBXH
|COX
|7/1007 (HD)
|16/1016
|AT&T U-Verse
|9/1009 (HD)
|39/1039
|DIRECTV
|9
|DISH
|9
|39/8047
|REV (Formerly EATEL)
|7/707 (HD)
|16/716
|ANTENNA (Over The Air)
|9.1
|9.4/39.1
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.