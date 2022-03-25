Tonight’s 9News at 6 will air on WBXH, WAFB+ due to March Madness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to CBS’ coverage of March Madness, the Friday, March 25 edition of WAFB’s 9News will air on WBXH-TV (see channel guide below) and WAFB+ at 6 p.m.

WAFB+ is available on Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and Roku .

You can also watch 9News at 6 in the video above.

Tonight’s edition of 9News at 10 will air on WAFB-TV and WAFB+ after CBS’s coverage of March Madness.

Below is a channel guide for WAFB and WBXH on most cable and satellite providers.

CABLE/SATELLITE PROVIDER WAFB WBXH COX 7/1007 (HD) 16/1016 AT&T U-Verse 9/1009 (HD) 39/1039 DIRECTV 9 DISH 9 39/8047 REV (Formerly EATEL) 7/707 (HD) 16/716 ANTENNA (Over The Air) 9.1 9.4/39.1

