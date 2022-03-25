Southern University School of Nursing rolls out “Jag Mobile” mobile health unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The School of Nursing at Southern University has a new set of wheels that will allow nursing students to administer medical aid to people in need.

On Thurs., March 25, the school unveiled the Jag Mobile, a state-of-the-art custom mobile health unit.

According to school officials, the Jag Mobile will provide services to medically underserved communities within a 50-mile radius of the Baton Rouge campus.

“Today, we are the only historically Black college or university to have a mobile health unit in the state of Louisiana,” said Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health. “This will be archived in the School of Nursing history books for years to come.”

Ochsner Health System teamed up with the nursing school for the 38-foot-long unit, which will serve as a catalyst to provide more Louisiana residents with access to quality healthcare, the university says.

Students in graduate and undergraduate degree programs at Southern University will use the Jag Mobile to meet clinical learning objectives. (Photo by John Oubre/SU Communications | The School of Nursing at Southern University)

“This partnership is going to go deep, and it is going to be strong and be a part of our initiative to change the health ranking in the state of Louisiana,” said Christy Reeves, vice president for regional community affairs and government relations at Ochsner. “We have a big role ahead of us and this partnership is one of the most special we have at Ochsner.”

The wheelchair-accessible health clinic is fully equipped with two exam rooms.

The unit’s state-of-the-art equipment will allow both telehealth and in-person visits. In addition, pediatric and adult patients will be served. Southern University undergraduate and graduate nursing students will utilize the mobile clinic to meet clinical learning objectives in conjunction with the School of Nursing’s curriculum.

“Healthcare has been tough for the past two years,” said Courtney Phillips, Louisiana Department of Health secretary. “To see so many people at Southern University and the students wearing their white uniforms lets me know that we still have individuals that are committed to service and the healthcare field, and that you have doubled down on your commitment to serve and educate.”

The School of Nursing is recognized as one of the best nursing programs in the nation.

Established in 1986, the School of Nursing at Southern currently offers four degrees: the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN); Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with a specialty in family health; Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) with a major in nursing; and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

