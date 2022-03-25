Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are asking a Connecticut judge to order the arrest of Infowars host Alex Jones for missing a court-ordered deposition this week.

The request on Friday comes as part of their lawsuit against Jones for calling the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.

Jones missed both days of a scheduled deposition Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He cited a health problem including vertigo that he says turned out to be a sinus infection.

A judge did not immediately rule on the arrest request.

Jones called attempts to have him arrested “absolutely preposterous” on his web show Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Tonight’s 9News at 10 will air after March Madness coverage
Former LSU star and current Ravens linebacker spoke at a local elementary school.
Former LSU and current Ravens LB Patrick Queen speaks to elementary students
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tougher UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test