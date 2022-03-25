Ask the Expert
Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students

Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students
Pay raises for certified Donaldsonville teachers will help students(Live 5/File)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rural communities like Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish struggle to get teachers to work here.

“A teacher can pass 28 schools before they ever cross the river to get to these four,” principal Marvin Evans said.

But qualified teachers are needed to keep students from falling behind.

“Many of our students come to us with academic deficits. They may be in the ninth grade, but they’re on a reading level of the fifth and sixth grade,” Evans said.

A certified teacher can help keep students from falling behind more than a non-certified one can.

“When you have a teacher that is non-certified, I have to spend time teaching them how to teach,” Evans said.

This is why certified Donaldsonville teachers are getting $10,000 raises.

“I hear from my colleagues all the time how they have to travel, the wear and tear on their car, with the prices going up on gas, everything, cost of living,” Donaldsonville High School teacher Chelsea Davis said.

“It’s extremely important because a certified teacher in the classroom is the most important thing, it allows those students to close those gaps that we need, and then I think this raise is going to allow other teachers to come in from other places and allow financially for those teachers to do that,” said teacher Mindy Lester, who drives 45 minutes from Lafourche Parish to her job.

Principal Evans said the money makes a difference.

“I’m starting to get calls, people are sending me emails asking what openings do you have for next year.”

He adds when there’s an investment in education, it benefits everyone.

“You’re going to pay one way or the other. We want our students to be taxpayers, not tax takers,” Evans said.

Davis said even with the raise, teachers here have to love what they do.

“I want you to have more or better than what I’m seeing because time is changing, technology is changing, they have to know those things,” Davis said.

The raises are for this year, but Evans said the school board hopes to get more funding in the future.

There are currently nine openings at Donaldsonville High School.

Teachers for special education, math, and English are needed most.

