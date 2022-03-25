One person in critical condition after motorcycle accident on North Blvd
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been transferred to the hospital and is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on North Blvd. according to Emergency Officials.
According to officials, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. the 4000 block of North Blvd.
Details are limited at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.