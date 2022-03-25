Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person in critical condition after motorcycle accident on North Blvd

One person in critical condition after motorcycle accident on North Blvd.
One person in critical condition after motorcycle accident on North Blvd.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been transferred to the hospital and is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on North Blvd. according to Emergency Officials.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. the 4000 block of North Blvd.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
32-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Cedarlane
Ochsner Health System teamed up with the nursing school to roll out the 38-foot-long unit.
Southern University School of Nursing rolls out “Jag Mobile” mobile health unit
Rescue Rehome Repeat is holding a pet adoption on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
Pet Adoption Event
Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say
Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say